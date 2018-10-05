Moto G7 renders suggests a water drop notch with dual camera setup

Motorola recently launched the Moto G6 Plus in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC for an exorbitant price tag. And now, a new smartphone from 7th Gen of Moto G series, the Moto G7 has surfaced online with 360 degree renders with a new design language.

Moto G7 design

The Motorola Moto G7 has been completely redesigned with an all-glass unibody finish with a water drop notch on the front. In fact, the Moto G7 could be the first Moto G series smartphone to launch with a notch display.

The Moto G7 also has a dual camera set up at the back, which does look a bit different from the dual camera setup on the Moto G6. The G7 also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with the Motorola logo.

On the bottom portion, the smartphone has a USB type C port with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, main microphone and a speaker grill. The device does have a little bit of chin on the bottom portion of the display with a Motorola branding.

The smartphone does have a curved 2.5D glass finish on the back and front with a mirror-like finish. In fact, the Moto G7 does look a bit similar to the Moto X4.

Moto G7 specifications

The Moto G7 will come with an FHD+ IPS LCD panel with the 6.2-inch screen protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. There is no information chipset that powers the Moto G7, other than the fact that the Moto G7 will have an Octa-core processor from Qualcomm (probably the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC) with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The smartphone will have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. Similarly, the Moto G7 will have a 12 MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone will have a 3500 mAh battery with support for Turbo Charging via USB type C port.

The smartphone is expected to launch with stock Android OS running on Android 9 Pie, the latest mobile OS from Google.

Via