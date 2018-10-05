ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Moto G7 renders suggests a water drop notch with dual camera setup

Moto G7 is expected to launch with Android 9 Pie

By

Related Articles

    Motorola recently launched the Moto G6 Plus in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC for an exorbitant price tag. And now, a new smartphone from 7th Gen of Moto G series, the Moto G7 has surfaced online with 360 degree renders with a new design language.

    Moto G7 renders suggests a water drop notch with dual camera setup
    Source  

    Moto G7 design

    The Motorola Moto G7 has been completely redesigned with an all-glass unibody finish with a water drop notch on the front. In fact, the Moto G7 could be the first Moto G series smartphone to launch with a notch display.

    The Moto G7 also has a dual camera set up at the back, which does look a bit different from the dual camera setup on the Moto G6. The G7 also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with the Motorola logo.

    On the bottom portion, the smartphone has a USB type C port with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, main microphone and a speaker grill. The device does have a little bit of chin on the bottom portion of the display with a Motorola branding.

    The smartphone does have a curved 2.5D glass finish on the back and front with a mirror-like finish. In fact, the Moto G7 does look a bit similar to the Moto X4.

    Moto G7 specifications

    The Moto G7 will come with an FHD+ IPS LCD panel with the 6.2-inch screen protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. There is no information chipset that powers the Moto G7, other than the fact that the Moto G7 will have an Octa-core processor from Qualcomm (probably the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC) with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

    The smartphone will have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. Similarly, the Moto G7 will have a 12 MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone will have a 3500 mAh battery with support for Turbo Charging via USB type C port.

    The smartphone is expected to launch with stock Android OS running on Android 9 Pie, the latest mobile OS from Google.

    Via

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue