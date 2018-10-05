Moto G7 specifications leak online: Snapdragon 636 SoC, Android 9 Pie and more

The Moto G6 lineup went official back in April this year. Within a short time period, rumors regarding the Moto G7 started surfacing online. The next-generation model is expected to be launched with a waterdrop notch, dual cameras at its rear, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and slim bezels.

There are claims that this smartphone from Motorola is believed to be launched with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. And, like its predecessors, we can expect it to run stock Android so that it receives timely updates. Now, the specifications of the device have hit the web revealing what we can expect from it.

Alleged Moto G7 specifications

Going by the leaked specifications revealed by HowToTechNaija, a tech blog, the Moto G7 is likely to be launched with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is believed to make use of an octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and this processor is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

For imaging, we can expect 16MP + 5MP dual cameras at the rear and a 12MP secondary camera at the front. Similar to the existing models, the dual cameras are to be housed within a circular enclosure at the rear. It is likely that the device will feature 64GB storage space that can be expanded further up to 256GB using a microSD card. The other leaked specifications include a fingerprint sensor and a 3500mAh battery with support for Turbo Charge fast charging.

2019 launch likely

We can expect the upcoming G series smartphone to be launched next year. Going by the current launch pattern followed by the company for the G series smartphones, we can expect the launch to take place in the second quarter of next year. However, speculations claim that the Moto G6 successor could be launched this year itself. So, we aren't certain when we can expect this smartphone to see the light of the day. Let's wait for more details to hit the web in the coming days to get a better clarity on the smartphone.