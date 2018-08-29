Moto G7 live images surface online with water drop notch, dual rear cameras and more

Four months back Motorola announced the Moto G6 series, and now the alleged Moto G7 live images have surfaced on the web. The smartphone is being tested as the Moto G6 Plus, and the live images of the smartphone reveal that it will come with a water drop notch design, the one which is trending nowadays. The ting notch will be the house of the front camera sensor, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back of the phone with the Motorola logo.

The live images of the smartphone were leaked on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The images revealed that the smartphone comes with a water drop screen design and minimal bezels on sides. But it will have a smaller body, the back design of the phone seems to be a shiny glass, along with a dual camera setup arranged vertically with dual LED flash.

The live images don't reveal much about the specification of the smartphone. But its believed that the specifications are similar to the Moto G6 Plus. According to earlier rumors, the alleged Moto G6 Plus is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 630 SoC with Adreno 508 GPU, clubbed with 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone is said to sport a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone is expected to house an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The Moto G6 Plus is expected to be fueled by a 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging. However, this is just a test unit so there are chances that the company might make some changes before the release of the final product.

Looking at the live images of the Motorola upcoming smartphone proves that the company's confidentiality measures are now in vain, and it is really necessary to strengthen it.