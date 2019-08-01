ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motorola One Action Specifications And Color Options Leaked: Immediate Launch Hinted

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Motorola One Action has already several appearances through leaks and rumors. But this time, the company has spilled the beans about the immediate arrival of the new smartphone, through a press render. The new leak shows the handset's display along with two color choices of white and blue/green.

    Motorola One Action Specifications And Color Options Leaked

     

    Leaked Specifications Of Motorola One Action

    The One Action may have a 6.3-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and is rumored to sport a plastic back. It might be powered by the Exynos 9609 processor, paired with three storage variants- 3GB RAM/32GB ROM, 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, and 4GB RAM/128GB ROM. It runs Android 9(Pie) out of the box. In the optics department, the handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising two 12.6MP sensors and a 117- degree lens.

    For selfies, the device would have a 12.6MP camera. The smartphone is supposed to be fitted with a 3,500 mAh battery.

    Specifications Of Motorola One Vision

    Motorola previously launched its One Vision smartphone. To recall, the handset comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9609 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM, Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, and 128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The handset sports a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera system at the back, and is equipped with a 25MP snapper at the front.

    The handset is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery, supporting Turbo Charge technology. It has wider connectivity aspects and runs Android 9(Pie) out-of-the-box. The smartphone is available in India in sapphire gradient and bronze gradient color options. Its price starts from Rs. 19,999 for the base variant.

    (Source)

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue