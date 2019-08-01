Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports TNPL 2019: Madurai Panthers go past Trichy Warriors in Super Over
- News J’khand cops looking for severed head of beheaded toddler who was raped
- Lifestyle Maharashtra Sociology Books Redefine Family Structure By Adding Single Parents, Same-Sex Families
- Finance Delhi Govt Announces Free Electricity To Residents Using Up To 200 Units
- Automobiles Ather Energy Reduces Prices Of Its Electric Scooters In India — Here Is The New Price List!
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 3 TRP Ratings: Nagarjuna Overtakes Jr NTR To Create New Record!
- Education RRB JE Result 2019: What To Do After Result
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
Motorola One Action Specifications And Color Options Leaked: Immediate Launch Hinted
Motorola One Action has already several appearances through leaks and rumors. But this time, the company has spilled the beans about the immediate arrival of the new smartphone, through a press render. The new leak shows the handset's display along with two color choices of white and blue/green.
Leaked Specifications Of Motorola One Action
The One Action may have a 6.3-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and is rumored to sport a plastic back. It might be powered by the Exynos 9609 processor, paired with three storage variants- 3GB RAM/32GB ROM, 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, and 4GB RAM/128GB ROM. It runs Android 9(Pie) out of the box. In the optics department, the handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising two 12.6MP sensors and a 117- degree lens.
For selfies, the device would have a 12.6MP camera. The smartphone is supposed to be fitted with a 3,500 mAh battery.
Specifications Of Motorola One Vision
Motorola previously launched its One Vision smartphone. To recall, the handset comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9609 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM, Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, and 128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The handset sports a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera system at the back, and is equipped with a 25MP snapper at the front.
The handset is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery, supporting Turbo Charge technology. It has wider connectivity aspects and runs Android 9(Pie) out-of-the-box. The smartphone is available in India in sapphire gradient and bronze gradient color options. Its price starts from Rs. 19,999 for the base variant.
(Source)
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,590
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
10,999
-
14,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
10,988
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
35,999