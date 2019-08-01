Motorola One Action Specifications And Color Options Leaked: Immediate Launch Hinted News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Motorola One Action has already several appearances through leaks and rumors. But this time, the company has spilled the beans about the immediate arrival of the new smartphone, through a press render. The new leak shows the handset's display along with two color choices of white and blue/green.

Leaked Specifications Of Motorola One Action

The One Action may have a 6.3-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and is rumored to sport a plastic back. It might be powered by the Exynos 9609 processor, paired with three storage variants- 3GB RAM/32GB ROM, 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, and 4GB RAM/128GB ROM. It runs Android 9(Pie) out of the box. In the optics department, the handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising two 12.6MP sensors and a 117- degree lens.

For selfies, the device would have a 12.6MP camera. The smartphone is supposed to be fitted with a 3,500 mAh battery.

Specifications Of Motorola One Vision

Motorola previously launched its One Vision smartphone. To recall, the handset comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9609 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM, Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, and 128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The handset sports a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera system at the back, and is equipped with a 25MP snapper at the front.

The handset is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery, supporting Turbo Charge technology. It has wider connectivity aspects and runs Android 9(Pie) out-of-the-box. The smartphone is available in India in sapphire gradient and bronze gradient color options. Its price starts from Rs. 19,999 for the base variant.

(Source)

