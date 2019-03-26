ENGLISH

    Xiaomi’s 100W Super Charge Turbo to charge smartphones in just 17 minutes

    Xiaomi’s Super Charge Turbo is likely to be the fastest wired charging tech.

    By
    |

    Smartphone brands are introducing fast charging technology that can charge devices quickly. After Oppo and Huawei, Xiaomi appears to be all set to bring a fast charging technology for its smartphones likely dubbed Super Charge Turbo. It is touted to be the fastest wired charging tech available for smartphones.

    Xiaomi’s 100W Super Charge Turbo to charge smartphones in 17 minutes

     

    We have already seen Oppo come up with the SuperVOOC fast charging tech that is rated to deliver 50W power output. This is the fastest wired charging available for smartphones for now. It relies on the 10V/5A power supply and segments the battery into two sections to enable fast charging. Even Huawei came up with the Mate X at the MWC 2019 tech show alongside the 55W wired charging technology. But this is yet to be made available for users.

    Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo feature

    This new Super Charge Turbo feature was teased by the Xiaomi President Lin Bin via Weibo. He revealed how this technology compares to the Oppo SuperVOOC fast charging solution. The Xiaomi tech depends on a power output 100W and has 5A/20V rating.

    A video shared to YouTube shows the charging speeds of this technology against that of Oppo's SuperVOOC fast charging. The Xiaomi tech manages to charge the device up to 100% in just 17 minutes. On the other hand, The Oppo tech refills the device only up to 65% after 17 minutes. This touts that the Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo feature is better and more efficient.

     

    What's interesting is that it was used to charge a smartphone with a more capacious 4000mAh battery while the Oppo charger was used to charge a smartphone with a smaller 3700mAh battery. In comparison, Huawei claims that its charger can charge the Mate X up to 100% in 35 minutes.

    On the competition front, Xiaomi has to gear up quickly to rollout this technology with its next set of flagship models. As of now, the Mi 9 comes with 27W fast charging support and comes with an 18W power adapter.

    Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
