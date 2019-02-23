ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Huawei Mate X is the first Foldable 5G smartphone from Huawei

    Huawei Mate X will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

    By
    |

    Samsung recently launched it's first foldable smartphone the Galaxy Fold. Now, Huawei is gearing up for the launch of the Huawei Mate X, which is the first foldable and a 5G smartphone from Huawei.

    Huawei Mate X is the first Foldable 5G smartphone from Huawei

     

    Huawei is also claiming that (according to the leaked banner) the Huawei Mate X will be the fastest 5G foldable smartphone. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Huawei Mate X.

    Huawei Mate X launch date

    Huawei is gearing up for the launch of the Huawei Mate X on the 24th of February at CES 2019 in Barcelona. The Huawei Mate X is most likely to go on sale in Europe and China.

    Huawei Mate X design and specifications

    Considering the leaked image, the Huawei Mate X has a different approach compared to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X has a single foldable screen with no notch design, and all the camera sensors are placed on the left bezel with a fingerprint sensor.

    The Huawei Mate X looks more like a Flex Pie rather than the Samsung Galaxy F. The Huawei Mate X is most likely to feature an OLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by a foldable tempered glass.

    The smartphone is likely to run on the Kirin 980 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. As the leaked image confirms, the Huawei Mate X will support the 5G network with select carriers in select countries.

    As of now, there is no information on the price of the Huawei Mate X. Considering the Galaxy F pricing, the Huawei Mate X will cost at least $1500 in North America and Europe. We should get more information on the Huawei Mate X on the 24th of February on how it competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and other upcoming foldable smartphones.

     

    Via

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 7:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue