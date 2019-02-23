Huawei Mate X is the first Foldable 5G smartphone from Huawei News oi-Vivek Huawei Mate X will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Samsung recently launched it's first foldable smartphone the Galaxy Fold. Now, Huawei is gearing up for the launch of the Huawei Mate X, which is the first foldable and a 5G smartphone from Huawei.

Huawei is also claiming that (according to the leaked banner) the Huawei Mate X will be the fastest 5G foldable smartphone. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Huawei Mate X.

Huawei Mate X launch date

Huawei is gearing up for the launch of the Huawei Mate X on the 24th of February at CES 2019 in Barcelona. The Huawei Mate X is most likely to go on sale in Europe and China.

Huawei Mate X design and specifications

Considering the leaked image, the Huawei Mate X has a different approach compared to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X has a single foldable screen with no notch design, and all the camera sensors are placed on the left bezel with a fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Mate X looks more like a Flex Pie rather than the Samsung Galaxy F. The Huawei Mate X is most likely to feature an OLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by a foldable tempered glass.

The smartphone is likely to run on the Kirin 980 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. As the leaked image confirms, the Huawei Mate X will support the 5G network with select carriers in select countries.

As of now, there is no information on the price of the Huawei Mate X. Considering the Galaxy F pricing, the Huawei Mate X will cost at least $1500 in North America and Europe. We should get more information on the Huawei Mate X on the 24th of February on how it competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and other upcoming foldable smartphones.

