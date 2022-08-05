Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaks: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 200MP Cameras Tipped

Samsung is all geared up for the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The event will see the debut of next-gen foldable phones from the brand. At the same time, the rumor mill is bustling with news about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. A new report talks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera, processor, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as the name suggests, is going to be the high-end model of the series. We can expect a similar base model, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Ultra model - just like the S22 series.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe has revealed some key details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. For one, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is rumored to launch in November this year.

The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will be based on a 4nm processor and is said to include 1 x Cortex-X3, 2 x Cortex-A720, 2 x Cortex-A710, 3 x Cortex-A510, and an Adreno 740 GPU. Previous rumors suggest Samsung will skip Exynos processors for the Galaxy S22 series this year. This means all markets will get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the Snapdragon SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Upgrades

Apart from the processor, the tipster has also revealed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera details. The new Samsung phone will allegedly feature a 200MP Samsung HP2 primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope shooter with 10x optical zoom support.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will also have a 40MP selfie camera with autofocus support. The camera setup might be the biggest upgrade seen on the Galaxy S series so far. The tipster further states that the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W or even advanced fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is scheduled for August 10. But this event won't be launching the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! Instead, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and other S23 phones will be launching in Q1 2023.

