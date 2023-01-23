Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Retail Box Live Images, Prices Leak Before Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is just a week away when Samsung should unveil its latest flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S23, which comprises the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra. Last week, the specifications and features of the Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked online, and after that, the price of the flagship Android smartphone was revealed from two different continents. Now, the retail packaging of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced. Let's take a look at all the available information about these premium Samsung Android smartphones before they launch.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Retail Box Live Images Surface, Confirming Color Options

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is scheduled on February 1, 2023. The latest Galaxy S23 leaks have revealed the retail box, live images of the smartphone, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price.

The live images reveal the phone has a curved display. According to the photos, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be available in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac color options. All the colors, however, have a matte finish on the back.

It is interesting to note the retail box of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the image of the smartphone on the lid. For quite some time Samsung chose now to plaster an image of the Galaxy S series smartphones on the packaging.

