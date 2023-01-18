Just In
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs Leaked: 200MP Camera, 6.8-inch QHD+ Display Tipped
Samsung has scheduled the "Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023" event in February, presumably to announce its latest flagship Android smartphones. However, the specifications and hardware details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked online before the official launch of the top-end model in the Galaxy S23 series. Let's look at the alleged specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Specifications, Features
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series of premium Android smartphones should launch on February 1, 2023, at the Galaxy Unpack 2023 event. The series should consist of three phones: The Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus & the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
As the name indicates, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the top-end model in the Galaxy S23 series. According to the new leak, the smartphone will have a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3,088 x 1,440 pixels. The display will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz but the smartphone will be able to vary the same from 1 Hz to 120 Hz depending on the content being displayed on the screen. The display's peak brightness may reach 1,750 nits instead of the previously suggested 2,000 nits.
The hardware should support video recording at 8K 30 FPS. For some reason, Samsung seems to have capped 4K recording at 60 FPS, even though the sensor is capable of recording 4K at 120 FPS. According to the latest leak, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 12 MP HDR10+ capable camera, which appears to be a downgrade from the 40MP front-facing camera that its predecessor had.
Samsung has reportedly embedded a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 10W wireless charging, which again, appears to be a step down compared to the previous models. Other features of the Galaxy S23 Ultra include an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, and NFC.
