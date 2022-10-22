Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Spotted On Geekbench: Hows The Performance Compared To S22 Ultra?

Thanks to a report, we have the Geekbench results of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The smartphone was listed with model number SM-S918U, which could be headed to the US market. Its motherboard is named "Kalama" and is speculated to be the codename for Qualcomm's upcoming chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The vanilla Galaxy S23 also stopped by at the benchmarks with the same motherboard and a model name Samsung SM-S911U. Suffice it to say, all the Galaxy S23 models will be equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, at least in the non-European markets.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1521 points in the single-core test and 4689 points in the multi-core test. This is a significant improvement over the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which score around 1200 in single-core and around 3300 in multi-core on average. The device seems to have matched the iPhone 14 Pro's multi-core score, which hovers around 4600. However, it couldn't match the iPhone's single-core score of 1850 points.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra looks like a performance monster, going by these leaks. However, as we have seen in the past, Samsung smartphones don't deliver a similar gaming experience as other smartphones powered by the same chipset. There are chances that Samsung might throttle its performance in favor of battery efficiency leaving gamers disappointed.

Samsung S23 Ultra CPU Core Configuration

The Geekbench listing also reveals the 1+4+3 CPU core configuration of the chipset. Assuming it's a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it will get an ARM Cortex-X3 primary core clocked at 3.36GHz, four ARM Cortex-A715 mid cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and three ARM Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. It will also pack in the new Adreno 740 GPU.

