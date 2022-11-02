Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 With A Built-in S-Pen Could Turn Out To Be A Tablet Killer

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched back in August 2022 and brought some improvements in the design, chipset, and cameras over its predecessor. However, there was one feature that it missed just by a whisker, and that's Samsung's much-famed S-Pen stylus. As per a report, the South Korean giant initially planned to incorporate the S-Pen into the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but due to some technical constraints decided against it.

This news might disappoint a few Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 users, but it comes as a ray of hope to Samsung fans and prospective buyers waiting for next year's Galaxy Z Fold 5. The S-Pen stylus could offer a complete tablet-like experience and probably might even render your tablet useless.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Expectations

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already a chunky device with a thickness of 15.8mm when folded. Moreover, it weighs in excess of 250 grams, which makes it one of the heaviest smartphones currently. Adding an S-Pen Silo slot would have increased its thickness even more, not to mention the added weight due to the S-Pen.

Samsung will have to shave some mass off the device and also design a new hinge mechanism if it plans to incorporate the S-Pen into its Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. You can certainly count on a brand like Samsung, which has pioneered foldable tech, to achieve a feat like this. If it materializes, the device could be a game-changer in 2023. With a tablet-like 8-inch screen and an S-Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would be a perfect productivity tool.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. We can expect a big bump in the camera specification next year. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could pack in a 200MP primary shooter coupled with improved ancillary cameras. Another area where Samsung's foldable series still lags is the charging department. The 25W fast charging seems too low by today's standards and at least a 50W charging tech should be offered in the future foldable handsets.

Other Key Information Revealed During Samsung's Meeting

During a meeting with its suppliers, Samsung stated that the foldable smartphone market will have a CAGR of 80% by 2025. The South Korean giant believes that iPhone users in the age group of 20-30 years have started switching to Samsung's foldable devices. Furthermore, it says that 90 percent of the current foldable smartphone users are likely to upgrade to a foldable smartphone. Things are looking positive and Samsung might focus on innovation in the foldable smartphone space going forward.