Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Vs Other Best Premium Smartphones

The new flagship foldable smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Flip4 were announced globally on Wednesday. Of these, the Z Fold4 is the most premium smartphone from Samsung's stable right now. It features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is much improved as compared to the previous generation chipset.
The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 include a 50MP primary camera sensor, and a Dynamic AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz on both the exterior and interior. In the global markets, the foldable smartphone will be available from the end of this month but it is likely to be released in India next month.
Having said that, here we have listed the other best premium smartphones in the market that can compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. These flagship smartphones also come with high-end features and specs, including Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, superior camera department and more. Let's take a look at the other premium smartphones from here.
Price: Rs. 66,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 7.6-inch QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover front-facing camera
- 4MP Under display camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400 mAh battery
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.1-inch OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MyUX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,800 mAh battery
- 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 3,700mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED Screeen
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB 7/ 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,800 mAh (typical)battery
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ Screen
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Price: Rs. 1,75,900
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 1,47,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 1,18,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 1,59,900
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 42,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 88,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 66,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 79,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 45,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 59,999
Key Specs
