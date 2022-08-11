Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Vs Other Best Premium Smartphones

The new flagship foldable smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Flip4 were announced globally on Wednesday. Of these, the Z Fold4 is the most premium smartphone from Samsung's stable right now. It features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is much improved as compared to the previous generation chipset.

The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 include a 50MP primary camera sensor, and a Dynamic AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz on both the exterior and interior. In the global markets, the foldable smartphone will be available from the end of this month but it is likely to be released in India next month.

Having said that, here we have listed the other best premium smartphones in the market that can compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. These flagship smartphones also come with high-end features and specs, including Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, superior camera department and more. Let's take a look at the other premium smartphones from here.

OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB Price: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB Price: Rs. 1,75,900

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display



Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine



128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options



iOS 15



Water and dust resistant (IP68)



Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)



12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera



12MP TrueDepth front camera



5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE



Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB Price: Rs. 1,47,999

Key Specs 7.6-inch QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display





6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display





Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform





12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage





Android 11 with One UI 3.1





Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)





12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera





10MP cover front-facing camera





4MP Under display camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





4,400 mAh battery





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Price: Rs. 1,18,999

Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display







Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor







8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage







Android 12 with One UI 4.1







108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera







40MP front camera







5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh battery







Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1TB Price: Rs. 1,59,900

Key Specs 6.1-inch OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display









Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine









128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options









iOS 15









Water and dust resistant (IP68)









Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)









12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera









12MP TrueDepth front camera









5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE









Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery









Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display











Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU











8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage











Android 12 with MyUX











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera











60MP front camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE











4,800 mAh battery











Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price: Rs. 88,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display













Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor













8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage













Android 12 with One UI 4.1













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera













10MP front camera













5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE













3,700mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery













Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display















Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU















8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage















Dual SIM (nano + nano)















MIUI 13 based on Android 12















50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera















32MP front-facing camera















5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE















4,600mAh (Typical) battery















Vivo X80 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED Screeen

















Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB 7/ 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

















Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)

















Dual SIM

















50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

















32MP front-facing camera

















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

















4,500 mAh battery

















Vivo X70 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 79,990

Key Specs 6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display



















Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU



















12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage



















Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12



















Dual SIM



















50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera



















32MP front-facing camera



















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



















4,500 mAh battery



















OnePlus 10T 256GB Price: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display





















Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU





















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage





















Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1





















Dual SIM (nano + nano)





















50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















16MP front-facing camera





















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE





















4,800 mAh (typical)battery





















OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display























MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6























12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage























Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1























50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera























32MP front camera























5G























4,500 mAh battery























Vivo X80 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 59,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ Screen

























Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

























8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

























Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

























Dual SIM

























50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

























32MP front-facing camera

























5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

























4,500 mAh battery

