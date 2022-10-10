Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta 4 Now Rolling Out For Galaxy S22 Series In India

Samsung started seeding its One UI 5.0 Beta 4 for its Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in the US initially. Now, it has started pushing the update for Indian and German users too. The One UI 5.0 Beta 4 for the Galaxy S22 series is programmed to iron out the bugs and packs in the October 2022 security patch. Let's find out what's new.

Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta 4: Package Details

The Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta 4 update comes with a file name ZVJ2 and weighs 1,293.56MB in size. If you live in India or Germany and already have the One UI 5.0 Beta firmware running on your device, you can simply navigate to Settings > Software update. You will see the new firmware here, now just tap on Download and install.

Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta 4: Changes

The Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta 4 brings a couple of changes apart from bug fixes. The South Korean manufacturer has added an option to remove/add Favorites and Recent features in the Gallery app. It has also fixed the issues with the Object Eraser feature, haptic feedback, widgets, and wallpaper changes. Additionally, it has addressed a bug with the Sleep mode.

Reportedly, there was an issue with the phone's screen while running DeX mode. It remained off and as a result, a black screen was displayed on the monitor. This issue has now been fixed. Another issue was that if you tried to open a file received through QuickShare, it would show an error saying, "Unable to open file", which has been fixed in this iteration. However, there's been a feature deletion in this update. The Multi-User feature that was introduced with the One UI Bets 1 update has been dropped.

The Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta 4 Update is expected to reach the region where the One UI 5.0 Beta Program is in place. Also, it will be a phased rollout and may take some time to reach your devices. So, keep checking for the update notifications.