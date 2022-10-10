Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount; Available for Rs. 49,999 on Amazon News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S22 series debuted earlier this year with premium features, upgraded cameras, and more. If you're looking for a flagship smartphone under Rs. 50,000, the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is up for sale with a whopping discount. A discount coupon of Rs. 10,000 could fetch this premium smartphone for just Rs. 49,999.

Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G debuted with a price tag of Rs. 72,999 in India. While it's been a few months since its launch, the phone has hardly witnessed such a massive price-cut deal. The discount is available on Amazon sale, which has dropped the price to Rs. 59,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G for Rs. 49,999

Going into the details, the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at a discount at the Amazon sale. The Samsung smartphone is priced at Rs. 59,999. You need to tick the Rs. 10,000 coupon to avail of the discount on the smartphone. This effectively brings down the price to Rs. 49,999.

Additionally, buyers can get further discounts on the smartphone with bank deals and cashback. Plus, one can exchange their older phone and get up to Rs. 25,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. All in all, this could be one of the best offers on the Samsung flagship since its debut earlier this year. That said, the deal could be applicable for a limited time only.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Features Worth Buying

The Samsung Galaxy S22 flaunts a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes the phone a compact device and ideal for single-hand use. Under the hood, Samsung has included the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of default storage.

One of the major upgrades of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is the camera setup. The Samsung phone features a triple-lens setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. Plus, there's a 10MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S22 packs in a 3,700 mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, dual SIM slot, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The Samsung phone runs Android 12 OS and will get the Android 13 update.

