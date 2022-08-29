Samsung Patents Rear-Facing Invisible Display; Will It Appear On The Next Foldable Phone?

Samsung has been expanding its foldable smartphone range with the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Now, Samsung has just patented a unique design where the rear panel is made with an invisible display. It could be ideal for a dual-display smartphone with an invisible rear screen. Apparently, this invisible screen can turn on fully or partially like an always-on display.

Samsung Patents Rear-Facing Invisible Display

Samsung has filed many unique patents at the World Intellectual Property Office. A new filing was done earlier this year in January and was finally published in August. The patented designs reveal an unassuming smartphone, except for the rear-facing display.

This rear display seems to be invisible and can be turned on fully or partially as the user wishes. The Samsung patent also states that it can be used to showcase logos, information at a glance, notifications, unique designs, and more. Simply put, the invisible rear display can be customized as the user wishes.

It also looks like the new patent is ideal for Samsung foldable smartphones. Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature dual displays, with an additional screen on the front. Bringing in the second display at the rear, an invisible one at that, would make this phone a unique one.

Samsung Invisible Display Phone Launch

Since the patent application has been published, we know that engineers at Samsung Electronics have chalked out the idea of the invisible display. However, bringing out the invisible display on a Samsung phone would take a while, even years.

Samsung has patented many designs but not all of them have seen the light of the day, and this rear-facing invisible display could join that list. The potential for the invisible display is high for foldable phones - a segment that Samsung is currently leading. But it might still take a while for the South Korean tech giant to materialize the patented design into a final product.

(via)

Published On August 29, 2022
