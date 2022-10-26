Samsung Starts Rolling Out Maintenance Mode: How To Use The Privacy Feature?

Samsung had been testing a unique feature for its own Android smartphones. The "Maintenance mode" feature is now ready for mainstream deployment. The feature shields user data during the time a damaged smartphone is being repaired or is away from the owner. Smartphone repairs are alarmingly common. These devices need to be handed over to technicians for repairs and it may take weeks. Samsung's solution could be the primary protection that should exist on all smartphones.

How Does The "Maintenance Mode" From Samsung Work?

Smartphone companies and third-party repair shops often need owners to leave their smartphones at repair centers or shops. Needless to say, this can be a security concern for most people. Owners are rightfully concerned about their data being accessed or copied.

It may not be possible to take a thorough backup and delete all the data on the phone before handing it in for repair. Hence, Samsung has devised a clever solution that shields the owner's data during the period in which the device is not in the owner's custody. The company calls it "Maintenance Mode".

Samsung has launched the 'Maintenance mode' globally. The company has been testing the feature in South Korea and China for a while now. Hence, its features aren't a secret. The feature can be accessed by heading over to Settings > Battery and Device Care > Maintenance mode.

Once the Maintenance mode is turned on, the phone will reboot and switch to a new guest user account. This guest mode will temporarily prevent access to private files, such as photos, videos, documents, credit card information, and other content stored on the device.

Technicians can easily perform any physical repairs on a Samsung Android smartphone while it is in Maintenance mode. Repairers can test all core functions as they remain unlocked. They can even install apps from the Galaxy Store which automatically uninstall after a reboot.

Will All Android Smartphones Get The New Security Feature?

A feature that protects user data, especially during the time smartphones are under repair, should have been a commonly available feature. However, only select Samsung Android smartphones will receive the feature.

Samsung is sending out the Maintenance mode feature to its own Android smartphones that qualify for the One UI 5 system update. Samsung is gradually adding more phones to the list, but the number of devices that will receive the Android 13-based custom layer is rather low.

Although Samsung is offering the feature, it could be redesigned for most modern smartphones that receive the Android 13 update. In fact, Xiaomi has its own version, called Repair Mode located in its own MIUI, but the feature doesn't seem to be widely available on the company's devices.

Incidentally, Google does have the power to incorporate Maintenance or Repair mode within the core Android OS. In other words, the company can offer the feature as a system app. Hence, if smartphone users and manufacturers appeal to the company, this critical feature might be available in Android 14.