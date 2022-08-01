Here’s How Samsung Repair Mode Feature Addresses Privacy Concerns News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has been launching many programs and features that will help its users by giving them a great user experience. One of the latest features rolled out by the company is Repair Mode. As its name indicates, Samsung Repair Mode will let users keep their data safe while they get their devices repaired by a technician.

This feature will address concerns related to unauthorized access to data in the absence of users while the device is handed over for service. Let's take a look at the details of the Samsung Repair Mode feature from here.

Samsung Repair Mode Feature Explained

The Samsung Galaxy S21 users will be able to turn on the Repair Mode feature ahead of handing over their device to the service center to get it repaired. Once the feature is enabled, they will be able to hide select data on the device, including documents, photos, videos, and other files.

Once users choose the data they want to hide from the technician at the service center, the device will restart. When the device reboots, it will show only the data that the users want the technician to access. The technician at the service center will be unable to access the data hidden by the users, keeping users free from privacy concerns.

As soon as users get their device back from the service, they can disable the Repair Mode by entering the password or fingerprint. Now, they can access all the files and data saved on the device. The feature is available only to the users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in South Korea. Over time, Samsung will roll out the feature for all users in the global markets.

In addition to this, Samsung has launched an Earlybird To Go program, which gives users an opportunity to a limited number of people to try the upcoming Galaxy devices before others can get their hands on them. The lottery system will let 1800 winners get products on a first-come, first-serve basis. Users who submit the stories will be chosen via the lottery process will have to collect the products from Samsung stores.

