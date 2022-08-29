Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Made For Affordable 5G Phones?

Qualcomm might soon launch a mid-tier 5G SoC -- the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. A prominent smartphone leakster Evan Blass has managed to get access to the actual specifications sheet of the upcoming 5G-capable smartphone processor from Qualcomm.

According to the leaked document, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC will be the most powerful "6" series processor that the company has ever launched. It is capable of offering up to 2.9Gbps of download speed over a 5G network with support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will have an eight-core CPU cluster with up to 2.2GHz clock speed. The processor will include an un-named Andreno GPU, which is most likely to outperform the one on the Snapdragon 695 SoC, the current chart leader of the Snapdragon 6 series of processors.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will support up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with USB 3.1 standard. The chipset will be fabbed using a 4nm process, which should make the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 more power efficient than the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The processor will also support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology for enabling fast charging.

As per imaging capabilities are concerned, the processor will come equipped with a custom Qualcomm Spectra ISP, which is a triple 12-bit ISP capable of computing up to 1.4 Gigapixels per second. The chip can also support up to 108MP native sensors along with native 4K HDR video recording capability at 30fps.

The networking capabilities on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will be enabled by the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 modem with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Coming to the display, the processor can handle up to FHD+ resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Phones With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

Considering the leak, Qualcomm is expected to officially announce the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 in the next few weeks. Hence, we can expect to see phones with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC by the end of 2022, and they are expected to be priced at around Rs. 18,000 in India.

