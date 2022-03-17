Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Shortcomings: Tuned Only For Performance? News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 is currently the hottest mid-range 5G chip in the market. We already have devices like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the iQOO Z6, powered by this chipset. While on paper, this chip offers better numbers on benchmark platforms like Geekbench 5 and AnTuTu.

However, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 misses out on a lot of aspects, which makes it definitely not as powerful as a modern seven-series chipset from Qualcomm. Here are a few drawbacks of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

No Wi-Fi 6 Support

Although the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC is a 5G capable processor, the chip does not support Wi-Fi 6. The Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 only supports 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth 5.2 technology. Hence, the download and upload speeds over the Wi-Fi network are limited to the 5GHz networking capabilities.

No 4K Video Recording

Another major drawback of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 is the fact that the chip does not support 4K video encoding. Hence, any smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC will not be able to record 4K videos, and the video resolution will be limited to just 1080p, which is a bummer, especially for those phones which cost over Rs. 20,000.

No LPDDR5 RAM Support

This might not be a major drawback. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 only supports LPDDR4x RAM with 2133MHz memory speed. When it comes to storage, the Snapdragon 695 SoC supports both UFS 2.2 storage and eMMC 5.1.

What Makes Qualcomm Snapdragon An Interesting Chip?

The key highlights of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC are the support for a 108MP camera, support for an FHD+ resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. And the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC is built on the 6nm fabrication, which makes it an efficient processor, especially when compared to other chipsets of this class.

Smartphones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC in India

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is probably the best smartphone in India which uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to its fullest. Similarly, the recently launched iQOO Z6 also uses the Snapdragon 695 SoC, and it is a lot cheaper than the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is also said to be based on the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

