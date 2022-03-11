OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Renders Show Rear Design In Full Glory; Expected Features, Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is expected to launch two new Nord series devices namely the Nord 2T and the Nord CE 2 Lite. A few days back ago, a schematic look of the Nord CE 2 Lite appeared online, revealing the rear panel design. The device was spotted with a rectangular camera module that houses three sensors and an LED flash. Now, fresh renders of the Nord CE 2 Lite have revealed the rear panel design in full glory.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Renders Show Rear Panel Design

91mobiles has brought the renders of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite which reveals the rear panel design. The phone is said to come with a glossy plastic rear panel with curved sides. The device is said to use metal frame which will give a premium look. There will also be a rectangular camera module that will house two large camera sensors, a smaller camera along with an LED flash.

Other aspects will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which will be placed on the right edge. The volume rockers and a hybrid SIM slot will be on the left side. The Type-C port, speaker grille, and 3.5mm headphone jack are spotted at the bottom. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is also said to skip the alert slider.

Apart from this, the report did not reveal the front panel design. However, it is said to sport a punch-hole cutout at the front housing the selfie camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Expected Features

Going by the previous info, the phone is said to sport a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device might get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

The triple camera system of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to include a 64MP primary camera and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, it will come with a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

Additionally, the device is likely to ship with Android 12 OS and will include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM slot, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Expected Price, Launch Details

As the name suggests, the upcoming device will be Lite version of the original Nord CE 2 which was launched starting at Rs. 23,999. Based on this, we expect the Nord CE 2 Lite will be launched at around Rs. 20,000 in India. Also, the exact launch date of the phone is still unknown.

However, an earlier report revealed that OnePlus will bring a Nord series phone under Rs. 20,000 after July in India. So, it might be the upcoming Nord CE 2 Lite. However, OnePlus is yet to confirm about the Nord CE 2 Lite. So, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

