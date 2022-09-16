Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Might Come in Two Variants: Is Qualcomm Copying Apple?

Qualcomm is likely to introduce the next-generation flagship mobile solution -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 probably in November at its annual Snapdragon Summit. It is now suggested that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might come in two flavors.

According to the leakster Digital Chat Station, the high-end variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to offer a higher CPU clock speed of 3.4 to 3.5GHz, and this very processor might also come with a slightly more powerful GPU with a higher clock speed and memory bandwidth.

The baseline variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is likely to be similar to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is currently the flagship offering from the company. With this, Android OEMs will be able to feature the high-end variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on their ultra and pro variant flagship, while the standard SKU will be featured on the baseline flagship models.

Take an example of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Models like the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are likely to use the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Similarly, the more premium Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to use the powerful variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.