Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Logs Impressive CPU Performance: Enough to Take On Apple A16 Bionic?

We recently analyzed how the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could outperform Apple's counterpart -- A16 Bionic with CPU cores based on more advanced ARM architecture. Now, a Geekbench 5 listing proves us right, confirming the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is as good as Apple's A16 Bionic.

As per the Geekbench 5 listing of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the device offers a substantial upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 Ultra. Not just that, the CPU on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is as good as the one on the A15 Bionic and even the A16 Bionic.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU Performance

As per the Geekbench 5 listing, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based Galaxy S23 Ultra has posted 1521 points on single-core CPU performance and 4689 points on multi-core CPU performance. For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 Ultra has clocked 1240 points and 3392 points on single-core and multi-core CPU performance, respectively.

If we look at the A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 13 Pro Max, the smartphone has posted 1733 and 4810 points on single-core and multi-core CPU performance. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro with the A16 Bionic has posted 1897 on Geekbench 5 single-core CPU test and 4664 points on Geekbench 5 multi-core CPU test.

Qualcomm Still Lags In Single-Core Performance

As per the above-stated numbers, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's multi-core performance is as good as the A16 Bionic and offers a massive improvement when compared to its predecessor -- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Another interesting aspect of this comparison is the fact that Apple's latest A16 Bionic only offers a very minimal performance upgrade over the A15 Bionic in both single-core and multi-core CPU performance.

While Qualcomm has finally caught up with Apple, at least in terms of multi-core CPU performance, the company has still some work to do when it comes to single-core performance. It also looks like Qualcomm might be undervolting and underclocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to keep the thermals in check, which could have led to this lower single-core performance.