Apple A16 Bionic Explained: Most Powerful iPhone Processor? News oi-Vivek

Apple's iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus launch would surely have disappointed many, as both phones still use the A15 Bionic SoC with a five-core GPU configuration. The more premium iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, however, are based on the brand new A16 Bionic SoC. On paper, the A16 Bionic might look similar to the A15 Bionic. But, the latest iPhone processor is a lot more than what the brochure would suggest.

The A16 Bionic is the first processor from Apple to use 4nm fabrication, which makes it slightly more power efficient than the A15 Bionic. The A16 Bionic has a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine, capable of performing over 17 trillion operations per second and it has over 16 billion transistors.

A16 Bionic CPU Capabilities

The A16 Bionic has a hybrid CPU architecture, consisting of two high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. According to Apple, the high-performance cores on the A16 Bionic use 20 percent less power than the high-performance cores on the A15 Bionic SoC, hence, a phone with A16 Bionic should deliver better battery life.

A16 Bionic GPU Capabilities

The five-core GPU on the A16 Bionic is said to have 50 percent more memory bandwidth than the A15 Bionic. The company also says that the A16 Bionic's GPU is up to 40 percent faster than its contemporaries. However, Apple has not mentioned the exact smartphone GPUs that the company is using in its comparison.

The new triple camera on the iPhone 14 Pro is also powered by the A16 Bionic SoC, capable of processing 48MP images, and shooting 4K 24fps footage, and it is also said to be capable of doing 4 trillion operations per photo. The A16 Bionic should also make the iPhone 14 Pro one of the best gaming smartphones which should outperform devices like the ROG Phone 6.

Best Mobiles in India