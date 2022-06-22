Tecno Camon 19 Announced With Advanced Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery: Can It Take On Competition?

Tecno Camon 19 Cameras: What’s New?

One of the key highlights of the new Tecno Camon 19 series is the camera for this segment. Both smartphones pack a triple-camera setup at the rear. Both phones get a 64MP primary shooter with an f/1.6 aperture, which packs a couple of enhanced features for nighttime photography.

The second sensor is a 50MP telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a third 2MP depth sensor on the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. The Pro model also gets a 32MP camera in the front, which is a 16MP sensor on the base model. The base Tecno Camon 19 also gets a 2MP depth shooter for the second lens and a QVGA shooter for the third camera at the rear.