Tecno Pova 3 Price Dropped: 7000mAh Battery Smartphone Gets ₹2000 Discount

Tecno is currently selling the Tecno Pova 4 Android smartphone and the brand has reduced the price of the Tecno Pova 3. This makes the smartphone one of the best devices in the budget segment. Let's look at all the available information on the Tecno smartphone which is now available at a price below the ₹10,000 mark.

Tecno Reduces Pova 3 Phone's Price By ₹2000

The Tecno Pova series is famous for featuring massive batteries. While smartphones from other manufacturers usually peak at 5000mAh capacity, Tecno Pova smartphones regularly feature 6000mAh batteries.

The Tecno Pova 3 goes one step ahead. The smartphone packs a massive 7000mAh battery. It is a budget gaming segment smartphone that launched at a price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage configuration. The 6GB + 128GB variant was priced at ₹12,999.

Advertisement

Both the variants of the Tecno Pova 3 smartphone have received a ₹2000 price cut. The 4GB+64GB variant now costs ₹9,999, while the 6GB+128GB model is selling for ₹10,999. Both variants are available on Amazon India.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications, Features

The Tecno Pova 3 is promoted as a budget gaming segment smartphone. It features a 6.9-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The 1080p screen has a center punch-hole cutout.

Tecno has embedded an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, which has an integrated Mali G52 GPU. Buyers can get up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Tecno Pova 3 smartphone has a triple-rear camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP primary camera. There's a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens on the back. The screen houses an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The highlight of the Tecno Pova 3 is undoubtedly the massive 7000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone has a USB-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers.

After the price cut, the Tecno Pova 3 will enter the sub-₹1000 Android smartphone segment. Hence, it will now compete with the Realme C31, Redmi 10, Moto G32, and other similarly-priced devices. However, the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G88, a 90Hz refresh rate 1080p display, and a 7000mAh battery certainly gives the Tecno Pova 3 an edge over its competition.