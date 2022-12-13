Tecno Pova 4 With 6.8-inch LCD, Helio G99 SoC Goes On Sale In India: Features, Specifications

Tecno introduced its Tecno Pova 4 smartphone in India last week. Now, the smartphone has gone on sale via Amazon India. It is a 4G mid-range smartphone and boasts the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which is touted to deliver a decent gaming performance on a tight budget. Let's have a look at its other specifications below.

Tecno Pova 4: Features, Specifications

The Tecno Pova 4 gets an interesting dual finish on the rear panel, which has a certain gaming vibe attached to it. The rear panel houses the dual cameras and the LED flash. Moving to the front, it sports a large 6.82-inch HD+ LCD with an HD+ (1640 × 720 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Thankfully, it comes with a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display that houses the selfie sensor.

The main USP of this device is the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is essentially a refreshed version of the popular Helio G96 SoC. However, the switch from 12nm to 6nm fabrication has made a world of a difference in its ability to sustain performance under heavy loads. The chipset can offer you constant 40fps gaming in popular titles such as PUBG Mobile/BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile. Also, expect improved power efficiency with this chipset. The smartphone is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Pova 4 comes with a 50MP primary camera sensor coupled with an ancillary camera. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor at the front. The device also supports a face unlocking feature.

Some other noteworthy features of the Tecno Pova 4 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, virtual RAM expansion feature, dual stereo speakers, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, NFC, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery coupled with 18W charging support. It runs in HiOS 12 skin based on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Tecno Pova 4: Price, Availability

The Tecno Pova 4 comes at a price tag of ₹11,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage in India. It is available to purchase via Amazon India and comes in Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey color options.

