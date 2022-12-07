Tecno Pova 4 India Launch Today: Gaming Smartphone With Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Tecno Pova 4 Android smartphone has launched in India today. The Chinese smartphone vendor recently teased the arrival of the latest phones in the Pova series. Let's look at the specifications and features of the Tecno Pova 4, which appears to be a capable gaming phone.

Tecno Pova 4 Specifications

The official Twitter handle of Tecno shared a teaser about the upcoming launch of the Tecno Pova 4. The launch took place today, December 7, 2022, and the smartphone will go on sale via Amazon, starting from December 13.

Amazon India has created a dedicated promotional page to tease the launch of the Tecno Pova 4 in India. The page confirms a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC will power the smartphone. The gaming-centric chipset will be paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Being a MediaTek SoC, users can get up to 13GB of RAM using the virtual RAM feature.

The Tecno Pova 4 is packing a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of talk time with just 10 minutes of charging. The Android smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back, which is headlined by a 50MP lens.

The Indian variant of the Tecno Pova 4 features a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD display panel with a 1640 × 720 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen supports a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is running on the slightly older Android 12 OS.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro Is Already Available

Tecno has already launched the Tecno Pova 4 Pro Android smartphone. However, this smartphone is currently limited to Bangladesh. It appears Tecno hasn't launched the same device in India.

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro smartphone costs 26,990 Bangladeshi Taka, which translates to about ₹21,500. Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova 4 at just ₹11,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration.

