Tecno Spark 9 With 11GB RAM India Launch Today; Leak Hints At Sub-Rs. 10K Pricing

By

Tecno is expanding its product offering today with the launch of the new Spark 9 smartphone. The Amazon listing of the Tecno Spark 9 has revealed its prominent features as well as the price of the upcoming 4G smartphone. Here's all you need to know about the Tecno Spark 9 in India.

Tecno Spark 9 Launch In India

The new Tecno Spark 9 will launch in India today, July 18. The new smartphone from Tecno will support 4G and offer up to 11GB RAM for powerful processing. The sale, exact price, and availability of the Tecno Spark 9 will be revealed at the launch today.

Tecno Spark 9 Price Revealed

Presently, the Amazon microsite for the upcoming Tecno Spark 9 has gone up with a 'Notify Me' button. The website has also revealed the price of the Tecno smartphone, which will start from Rs. 9,499. Amazon has further teased that the Tecno Spark 9 is India's first smartphone with 11GB RAM for this price tag.

Tecno Spark 9 Features: Powerful RAM Incoming

Tecno has mostly released smartphones in the budget and affordable segment. One of the unique highlights of the upcoming Tecno Spark 9 is the 11GB RAM support. Of course, this would be a mix of default RAM and virtual RAM expansion. A powerful RAM would ensure users have unprecedented performance.

Tecno and Amazon have teased a few features of the new Tecno Spark 9. For one, the Tecno Spark 9 will flaunt a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will draw power from the MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with up to 11GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Additionally, the Tecno Spark 9 will run Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. Amazon has also confirmed a 5,000 mAh battery but the fast charging details are still under wraps. It looks like Tecno might have included basic 10W charging power to the phone. Additionally, the Tecno Spark 9 will include 13MP AI dual cameras.

The Tecno Spark 9 specs are feature-rich, especially with its RAM. The Helio G37 processor supports 4G and can handle routine smartphone tasks. The additional RAM could further boost its performance.

Published On July 18, 2022
Read more...