Tecno Spark Go 2023 India Launch Imminent: Price, Images, Specifications Leaked

Tecno is on a launch spree lately in the Indian market. After the launch of the Tecno Phantom X2 flagship devices, the brand has moved its focus back to the budget segment. As per rumor mills, the brand is set to overhaul its Spark series of smartphones in India. It is expected to introduce the Tecno Spark Go 2023 smartphone soon in India.

The specifications, price, and images of the retail box of the Tecno Spark Go have surfaced on the internet, leaving nothing to the imagination. A report suggests that the smartphone is ready to be sold via offline channels. Let's take a look at the details available.

Tecno Spark Go 2023: Price (Leaked)