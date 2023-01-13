Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Pre-Booking Starts Next Week: Here’s Everything We Know News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Tecno launched the Tecno Phantom X2 series late last year and is already selling the Tecno Phantom X2 5G in India. The pre-booking for the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is about to start next week. While both smartphones have similar specifications, the Phantom X2 Pro 5G packs an advanced camera setup on the back. Let's look at all the details of the premium Android smartphone from Tecno before it goes on sale in India.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Pre-Booking, Availability, And Launch Offers

Tecno recently announced on Twitter that pre-orders for the Phantom X2 Pro in India will start from January 17, 2023. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro will be available for pre-order exclusively on Amazon India.

The first 600 pre-orders will receive a premium business gift box. Tecno has also confirmed that 50 lucky customers will get a free upgrade to the Phantom X3.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G launching soon in India. Pre-booking offers.

50MP Portrait lens + 50MP ISOCELL 3.0

32MP Selfie camera

Dimensity 9000 5G

6.8-inch FHD+ Dual Curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

12GB LPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS3.1

5,160mAh/45W

Mars Orange, Stardust Grey.#Tecno pic.twitter.com/NIIrf9WWGV — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 11, 2023

All pre-orders are entitled to get an instant ₹5,000 off on smartphone exchange as well as a 12-month Amazon Prime membership. Buyers can also choose to pay in six monthly installments at no extra cost.

Neither Tecno nor Amazon has confirmed the launch price of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G smartphone. The phone will be available in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Some reports claim Tecno could keep the price between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. The display's hole-punch notch houses a 32MP selfie camera.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 5,160mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Tecno has embedded a triple-camera setup on the back headlined by a 50 MP 1/1.3" Samsung ISOCELL GNV 3.0 sensor. It is paired with a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens that doubles as a macro lens, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with a retractable lens. Needless to mention, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G has a sophisticated rear camera configuration, which allows the smartphone to flaunt a slim form factor.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 OS but should be upgraded to Android 14 OS at least.

