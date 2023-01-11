Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G With Retractable Camera Teased In India; Launch Imminent News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G and the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G devices were launched globally in December 2022. Subsequently, the standard Tecno Phantom X2 5G was introduced in the Indian market. Now, the brand is ready to bring its bigger sibling, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G to the country. Amazon India has started teasing the Tecno flagship smartphone on its portal and it will launch by the end of January 2023 in India.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is a flagship smartphone by the brand. While it shares the majority of its internals with the vanilla Tecno Phantom X2 5G, it gets an upgraded camera system. It features an innovative retractable portrait lens and a triple rear camera setup. The teasers also reveal the pre-booking details of the device. Let's have a look at it below.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G: Pre-booking Details

Pre-bookings of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G smartphone are set to begin on January 17 2023 in India as per a report. Those who pre-book the Phantom X2 Pro 5G smartphone will get a discount of ₹5,000 as an exchange offer. They will also get a bundled 12-month free subscription of Amazon Prime and a no-cost EMI option of up to six months.

Additionally, the first 600 customers who pre-book the smartphone via offline retail outlets will get a premium business gift box. 50 lucky buyers will get a special discount of ₹2,000 and a free upgrade to the Phantom X3 smartphone.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G: Highlights

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G comes with an unconventional design with a centrally placed square camera island. It sports a curved 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which also powers the vanilla Phantom X2 5G. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Cameras are the mainstay of the Phantom X2 Pro 5G handset. It is equipped with a retractable 50MP portrait camera with a 1.2-micron size pixel that is touted to offer a superior bokeh effect in images. It is accompanied by a 50MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultrawide snapper. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 32MP sensor at the front.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is powered by a 5,160mAh battery under its hood coupled with 45W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS. However, expect it to be upgraded to Android 14 OS at least. As for the pricing, expect it to cost around ₹50,000 in the Indian market.

