Tecno Takes Steps to Improve Mobile Photography Standards

Tecno is taking a leading role in improving smartphone photography. The brand under Transsion has taken the onus of forming 'four ITU-T international standards for mobile terminal computational photography system', according to an official announcement.

The budget smartphone brand recently entered into the premium segment with its Phantom X2 series smartphones, launched in the UAE and is expected to come to India.

Tecno announced that its four proposals were accepted by the ITU-T study group, making the brand one of the most innovative brands working to promote new standards of smartphone optics.

What is ITU?

The ITU, or International Telecommunications Union is an organisation promoting standards for the telecom industry, and has 193 member states and more than 900 private-public members. The ITU also provides a platform for telecom and information communication technology and innovation in the industry.

Tecno Makes Four Smartphone Photography-related Proposals to ITU

The first of the four proposals made by Tecno, and accepted by ITU is pushing for 'Metadata Management in Image Processing Algorithms'. The standard will solve compatibility and consistency issues between different image processing algorithms. Simply put, this will make the algorithms more standardised and refined across the board.

The second proposals is the 'Guarantee for AWB Training Data Consistency and Reality' which deals with colour cast issues and the ability to capture the ideal white balance in stills and videos. Tecno is reportedly working to unify the data collection and processing standards for auto white balance in mobile photography.

The third proposal is around 'Significant Progress in Image Aesthetics Assessment' which standardises localised and inclusive aesthetics in image processing algorithms in a bid to make every subject look as real as possible.

Lastly, Tecno's is pushing for 'standardisation on multi-camera collaboration' to solve the inconsistencies between the multitude of camera sensors available in the market. A wide range of camera applications have been using different operating systems, and the proposal will help standardise the inconsistencies to promote better multi-camera collaboration. This will help specifications to be shared and promoted across the industry.