Tecno Phantom X2 Specs Leaked: Dimensity 9000 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Screen Expected News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Tecno recently confirmed the launch of its Tecno Phantom X2 series but refrained from offering all details about the specifications of the Android smartphones. However, these details have now leaked before the official arrival of the Tecno Phantom X2, and the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. Let's look at the specifications, design, expected price, and competition of the upcoming phones from Tecno.

Tecno Phantom X2 Specifications, Features

Tecno will officially launch the Tecno Phantom X2 series in Dubai on December 7, 2022. The series includes the vanilla Phantom X2 and the Phantom X2 Pro. Tecno already offers the Phantom series, which is essentially the company's premium range of Android smartphones.

According to the leak, the Tecno Phantom X2 series will feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Tecno had previously confirmed the upcoming smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The leak hints these devices could pack 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The leak also revealed the design of the Tecno Phantom X2 series, and it appears the devices feature a triple rear camera setup on the back. There could be a 64MP primary camera, a macro lens, and another "gimbal camera" lens, that reportedly also serves as an ultrawide and macro lens. There seems to be a 32MP front-facing camera housed in the center cutout of the display. Tecno is expected to embed its "Eagle Eye Lens" camera technology.

Smartphones belonging to the Tecno Phantom X2 series could be powered by a 5100mAh battery. The devices could also have USB-C ports for charging and data sync, and NFC, but lack a 3.5mm headphone jack. The leak also suggests these devices would have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Tecno Phantom X2 Expected Price And Competition

Tecno launched the first smartphone belonging to the Phantom X series in April this year at an inaugural price of ₹25,999. The Tecno Phantom X2 series has better hardware and specifications than its predecessor and hence, the devices' prices could be a little higher.

Tecno hasn't offered any hint about the prices, but the brand may offer the entry-level Phantom X2 Android smartphone under ₹30,000 and price the Phantom X2 Pro a little higher. Let's wait for Tecno to officially launch the devices before comparing them to similarly priced Android smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, and others.

