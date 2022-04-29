Just In
Tecno Phantom X With 33W Fast Charging Launched In India
Tecno, a brand known for launching affordable smartphones has been hitting the headlines of late for the launch of a new device in India. As teased by the company, the Tecno Phantom X has been launched in India today. It is one of the premium offerings launched by the brand so far.
Tecno Phantom X Specifications
The Tecno Phantom X has been launched with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen sports a pill-shaped notch at the top left corner. This notch provides room for the dual selfie camera setup.
Under its hood, the Tecno smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor that is teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The smartphone comes with a cooling system that reduces the temperature by up to 5-degree Celsius. It also supports up to 5GB of MemFusion RAM and runs Android 11 with HiOS 8.0 on top.
The smartphone houses a triple-camera setup at the rear and it is positioned vertically at the top center of the rear panel. This camera arrangement comprises a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait lens. The selfie camera setup comprises a 48MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide secondary lens.
A 4700mAh powers the Tecno Phantom X from within alongside 33W fast charging technology. There is a USB Type-C port for charging. It is touted that the battery can be charged up to 70% in just 30 minutes.
Tecno Phantom X Price And Availability
The Tecno Phantom X has been launched in a single storage option. This model comprises 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The smartphone will go on sale in the country on May 4 via the online retailer Amazon India.
When it comes to launch offers, each purchase of the Tecno Phantom X will receive a complimentary Bluetooth speaker worth Rs. 2,999. Also, the company will provide a free one-time screen replacement.
The Tecno smartphone has been launched in Summer Sunset and Iceland Blue color options. Recently, the device won the globally renowned iF Design Award 2022.
