Exclusive: Tecno Phantom X 8GB Variant Confirmed, Launch Likely On April 28 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tecno has several new phones lined up for launch in the Indian market. One such phone is the Tecno Phantom X, which is set to arrive pretty soon. While rumors of the upcoming Tecno phone are rife, Gizbot has exclusive information about Phantom X's launch date and its variants.

Tecno Phantom X Launch Date Hinted

So far, rumors suggest the upcoming Tecno Phantom X will launch by the end of this month. Our sources state that Tecno is going to make an announcement on April 26, just a few days from now. However, the new Tecno Phantom X won't be announced on April 26.

Instead, the brand will announce the launch date for the smartphone. From the looks of it, the new Tecno Phantom X will launch on April 28 - just two days after the initial announcement from the brand. One can also expect shipping and sale dates to follow shortly.

Tecno Phantom X 8GB Model Confirmed

Tecno has catered to a wide audience in India, releasing smartphones in the budget, affordable, and mid-range segments. The upcoming Tecno Phantom X is expected to be a mid-range smartphone, which has already debuted in other markets. The Tecno phone will feature an AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The display will also offer a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the Tecno Phantom X draws power from the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with the Mali-G76 GPU. Our sources have also confirmed that the upcoming phone will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model for the Indian market.

The new Tecno Phantom X will also feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait shooter. There's also a 48MP selfie camera in the front paired with a secondary 8MP ultra-wide lens. Plus, a 4,700 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging is also featured in the Tecno phone.

Tecno Phantom X Price In India: What To Expect?

The features on the Tecno Phantom X make it a premium, mid-range smartphone. The Tecno Phantom X price in India is expected to range from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000. A few reports claim it could be less than Rs. 20K to have an edge in the Indian market.

