Tecno Phantom X India Launch Likely Slated For This Month

Back in June last year, Tecno took the wraps off a new smartphone - Phantom X in select markets such as Africa. Now, it looks like the smartphone is all set to be launched in the Indian market sometime this month. Also, a report has leaked the possible storage configurations and color options of the smartphone in the country.

Already, the company has teased the launch of the Tecno Phantom X smartphone in India. The company has rolled out its first set of teasers in the country in the coming days. At present, there is no word regarding the exact launch date and the price of the Tecno Phantom X in the country.

Tecno Phantom X India Launch Nearing

As per a report by PassionateGeekz, the Tecno Phantom X is tipped to be launched this month, which is April in India. The smartphone is likely to be teamed up with an entry-level variant with 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage space and a high-end variant with 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage space. However, there is no exact confirmation regarding these storage options. Also, it is likely to arrive in Summer Sunset and Starry Night Blue.

Tecno Phantom X Specifications

To recap, the Tecno Phantom X is the first premium smartphone from the company that was known for launching affordable models. It flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a curved edge design and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has a pill-shaped cutout for the dual selfie camera arrangement with a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide secondary sensor.

Under its hood, the Tecno Phantom X bestows an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. A 4700mAh battery powers the smartphone alongside support for 33W fast charging technology. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting additional storage space. The device makes use of an in-screen fingerprint sensor and boots Android 11 OS topped with HiOS.

Moving on to the rear, the Tecno Phantom X flaunts a triple-camera sensor with a 50MP primary camera sensor with laser autofocus, a 13MP secondary telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom, an 8MP tertiary ultrawide lens, a quad-LED flash unit.

