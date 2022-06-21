Vertu Constellation X Ulm Is Available Via Purchase Of NFT

To commemorate its 22nd anniversary, the luxury brand Vertu Paris has unveiled a new smartphone - Vertu Constellation X Ulm. This new device will be available via an exclusive sales process for the first time in the industry of phones. The company has unveiled the device alongside a partnership with Binance, a cryptocurrency trading platform.

Buy Vertu Smartphone Via NFTs

Notably, Vertu has come up with a unique launch operation for this new offering. The company has put up only 10,555 units of this smartphone for sale via the purchase of an NFT on the official website of the brand. The company noted that 1,000 NFTs will be put up for sale on the Binance NFT platform while the rest will be available for purchase on Galler.io, a decentralized platform and the official Vertu Paris website.

After purchasing an NFT, Vertu notes that the 10,555 owners will have until September 23, 2022 to choose if they want to convert their NFT to the Vertu Constellation X Ulm smartphone. Those who choose the latter will receive it by February 2023. Alternatively, users can choose to keep the NFT and become part of the new Vertu 3.0 business club, which brings together the brand's historical customers and the new community of web 3.0.

The 10,555 NFTs went on sale from June 20 for $5,175 (approx. Rs. 4,03,800). On the other hand, the price of the Vertu Constellation X Ulm smartphone is $14,890 (approx. Rs. 11,61,940). Besides this, Vertu is also offering a pool of prizes to its community of owners of its first NFT collection.

Going by the same, Vertu will award cryptocurrency prizes such as $20,000, $50,000 and $100,000 for every set of 79 NFTs that are sold. When the 10,555 NFTs will be sold, a contest will be hosted to award four grand prizes that account for $1 million.

These include 4 Bentley Bentaygas in Vertu colors and Vertu interior edition. The winners will be declared at an event as a part of the Fashion Week 2022 live stream from Paris for 3 smartphone or NFT owners. Of them, 1 winner will be chosen from the viewers of the event's live stream. What's more, Vertu Paris will make a donation of $500,000 to Médecins Sans Frontières, which is an international and independent medical humanitarian organization.

Vertu Constellation X Ulm Smartphone

Vertu Constellation X Ulm smartphone uses an octa-core processor that is teamed up with 12GB of RAM. The imaging aspects of the device include a 50MP primary camera lens with an aperture of f/1.9, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 48MP tertiary telephoto lens with an aperture of f/3.5. The other aspects of the Vertu Constellation X Ulm smartphone include dual-SIM support, a 6.71-inch display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, a fingerprint sensor, and 5G compatibility.

Notably, Vertu Paris has partnered with Communitake and it will encrypt all voice as well as messaging exchanges on the device to prevent interception of data, voice and location.

