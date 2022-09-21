Vivo T1 Series Gets Massive Price Cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Advertisement

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is buzzing the internet right now. Flipkart has been teasing the sale for a while now, and one such new teaser suggests the Vivo T1 series will get a massive price-cut deal. For instance, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G can be purchased at Rs. 17,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 23,999.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Price at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be available with a 17 percent discount, costing Rs. 17,999 instead of Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Additionally, the Flipkart sale will offer exchange offers and a 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards.

Vivo T1 5G Priced at Rs. 15,990 at Flipkart Big Billion Days

The Pro model aside, the Vivo T1 5G 6GB model price is currently priced at Rs. 16,990 and will receive a price cut of Rs. 1,000, effectively bringing down the price to Rs. 15,990. Buyers can avail of higher discounts with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card transactions. The Vivo T1 5G 4GB model will also be available at a discount, costing less than Rs. 15,000.

Vivo T1 44W Price Cut Deal at Flipkart Sale

Apart from these Vivo T1 models, buyers can also check out the 44W variant during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. If you're looking for a phone under Rs. 15,000, the Vivo T1 44W model makes a good deal for just Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB model. The 6GB model will be available at Rs. 14,999.

Vivo T1x Gets Rs. 1,000 Discount at Flipkart Sale

If you're looking for a phone under Rs. 10,000, the Vivo T1x makes a good deal at the Flipkart sale. The new Vivo T1x will be available for Rs. 9,999 after a discount. The Vivo T1x is also available with 128GB storage, which will cost Rs. 11,999. Plus, the bank deals and exchange offers can make this Vivo phone even more affordable.

Related: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals on 5G phones

Advertisement
More VIVO News

Vivo X Fold+ 5G Officially Teased; Zeiss Cameras, Improved Hinge Touted

Vivo V25 5G Goes on Sale in India; Check Launch Offers

Vivo V25 5G Launched With Dimensity 900 SoC, 44W Flash Charge; India Price, Availability

Vivo V25 5G India Launch Set for September 15; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Vivo Y75s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 64MP Triple Cameras Launched: India Price, Availability

Vivo Y35 With 44W Flash Charge, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India: Should You Buy?

Vivo X80 Pro+ Launch Likely In September; Upgraded Quad Cameras, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

Vivo V25 Pro First Sale In India; Price And Offers

Vivo Y02s With Refreshed Design, Higher RAM Than Y01 Goes Official; Coming To India Soon

Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680, 18W Fast Charging Launched: India Price, Availability

World Photography Day 2022: Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 That You Can Buy

Vivo V25 Pro Vs Other Alternative Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Vivo smartphones Flipkart news
Read more...