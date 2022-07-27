Vivo T1x Goes On Sale For Rs. 11,999; Worth Buying This Budget Gaming Phone?

Vivo's product offering has been rapidly expanding for the past few weeks. The newly launched Vivo T1x will go on sale today, July 27 at 12 PM. The new smartphone comes with a four-layer cooling system, one of its kind for the budget segment. Here's all you need to know about the Vivo T1x price, sale, and discount offers for today.

Vivo T1x Price In India

The Vivo T1x starts from Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. To note, these prices are part of the inaugural sale in the country. Buyers can choose from Gravity Black and Space Blue colors.

The Vivo T1x will be available on Flipkart and Vivo India websites starting at 12 PM today, July 27. The platforms are also offering an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 for HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Transactions done via Flipkart Axis Bank cards are eligible for an additional five percent cashback and up to Rs. 750 discount on Axis Bank Credit cards.

Vivo T1x Features

The new Vivo T1x flaunts a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone draws power from the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Additionally, the Vivo T1x packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Vivo has also included a four-layer cooling system to the smartphone to enhance the gaming experience. It also supports Multi-Turbo 5.0 and the expandable RAM option.

The Vivo T1x features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP and a 2MP depth shooter at the rear. Plus, there's an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. Vivo has traditionally included the audio jack for the T1x.

Is It Worth Buying Vivo T1x?

If you like playing battle royale games like BGMI or Free Fire Max, the Vivo T1x makes a good deal with expandable RAM, boosted cooling tech, and a decent processor. The price tag is also attractive, which further makes it a good buy in this segment.

