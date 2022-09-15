Vivo V25 5G Launched With Dimensity 900 SoC, 44W Flash Charge; India Price, Availability

Vivo has launched a new smartphone for the Indian market under the V series. The newly launched Vivo V25 5G comes as the base model of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G that debuted recently in India. The Vivo V25 5G will go on sale at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale next week.

Vivo V25 5G Features: What's New?

The new Vivo V25 5G is quite similar to the Vivo V25 Pro 5G in terms of design. It features the AG glass for the rear panel, which changes color when exposed to sunlight. Up front, the new Vivo smartphone flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

Under the hood, the Vivo V25 5G is powered by the Dimensity 900 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of default storage. It runs Android 12 OS paired with the FunTouch custom skin. Vivo has assured users will get two major software updates and three years of security patches for the new smartphone.

At the rear, the Vivo V25 5G packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. Vivo has upped the front camera with a 50MP sensor, which makes it unique in this price segment.

The Vivo V25 5G also packs a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 44W fast charging support. It also includes the usual connectivity sensors and ports like a USB Type-C port for charging, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and more.

Vivo V25 5G Price In India

The new Vivo V25 5G India price is set for Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The high-end variant with 12GB + 256GB is priced at Rs. 31,999. The Vivo V25 5G will go on sale at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, which will begin on September 23.

As part of the inaugural sale, the Vivo V25 5G can avail of a 10 percent instant discount when purchased via ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit or debit cards. One can also get a discount with an exchange offer, which might drop the price of the Vivo V25 5G further.

