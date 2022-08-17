Vivo V25 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Which Premium Mid-Ranger Should You Buy? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo and OnePlus have been head-to-head in competition when it comes to smartphones. Both have a wide range of smartphones, especially in the flagship and mid-range segments. For instance, the newly launched Vivo V25 Pro is on par with the OnePlus 2T 5G. Here's the comparison of the Vivo V25 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Price Factor

The newly launched Vivo V25 Pro 5G price is Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price is Rs. 28,999 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is more affordable in comparison.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Design Details

The Vivo V25 Pro 5G 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo smartphone also features the color-changing fluorite AG glass design and enhanced Bionic Cooling system. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and doesn't include any color-changing rear panel design.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Processor Performance

Under the hood, both Vivo V25 Pro 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. Both phones offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both phones also run Android 12 OS with their respective custom skins on top.

Additionally, the Vivo V25 Pro 5G includes a 4,830 mAh battery paired with 66W Flash Charge support. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G offers a bigger 4,500 mAh battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, which can offer 100 percent fuel in less than 30 minutes.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Camera Differences

One of the notable differences between the Vivo V25 Pro 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the camera setup. The Vivo V25 Pro 5G features a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.89 aperture and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The camera supports up to 4K video recording at 60fps.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a triple-camera unit with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary mono sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor with a Sony IMX615 lens and f/2.4 aperture.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Which Is Better?

Both Vivo V25 Pro 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G feature the Dimensity 1300 processor with up to 12GB RAM - which makes the overall performance identical. The key difference is in the camera and the price range. The Vivo V25 Pro 5G makes a better camera offering but comes with a higher price tag.

On the whole, you can get the Vivo V25 Pro 5G for its advanced cameras and enhanced display - which makes sense if you're a content creator or an influencer. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G makes a good buy if you're using it for gaming or streaming videos as the battery backup is better.

