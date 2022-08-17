Vivo V25 Pro With 120Hz Display, Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As assured earlier, the Vivo V25 Pro, the latest smartphone in the company's V series was just launched in India. The device comes with a slew of notable highlights, including a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM that can be expanded up to another 8GB via the Virtual RAM feature and more.

The Vivo V25 Pro features a new Bionic Cooling System, which includes a liquid cooling VC that resembles the structure of plant roots etched via a high-precision technique with a cooling area of 3002mm². This cooling system will provide sustained thermal control and consistent performance as well.

Similar to its predecessor, this new Vivo smartphone comes with a Color-Changing Flourite AG Glass design in the Sailing Blue variant. This design interacts with sunlight and other sources of Artificial UV rays. Eventually, it will change from sky blue to ocean blue as light falls on it and is quite subtle yet eye-catchy.

Vivo V25 Pro Specifications

The Vivo V25 Pro bestows a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The screen is an HDR10+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC based on the 6nm process along with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage space.

Running Android 12 topped with Funtouch OS 12, the Vivo smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.89 aperture and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP tertiary macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The camera supports up to 4K video recording at 60fps.

The other aspects of the Vivo V25 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, a 32MP selfie camera sensor, dual SIM support, and a 4830mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge fast charging.

Vivo V25 Pro Price In India

The Vivo V25 Pro has been launched in Sailing Blue and Pure Black color options. It comes in two storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively. The device is available for pre-order from today, August 17 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart, Vivo.com, and offline stores from August 25.

