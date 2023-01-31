Vivo V27 Expected to Launch in India February: Report

By
Advertisement

According to a fresh report, Vivo is planning to launch the Vivo V27 series in India. The V27 will come as a successor to the Vivo V25, which was launched in September last year. The Vivo V27 series is reported to include the Vivo V27, Vivo V27e, and Vivo V27 Pro. It is rumored that the Vivo V27 series could be similar to the Vivo S16 series.

The Vivo S16 debuted in China last year in December and comprises the Vivo S16e, Vivo S16, and Vivo S16 Pro. Tipster Debayan Roy claims that the upcoming Vivo V27 will be launched by the middle or end of February this year. The launch timeframe corroborates earlier reports which predicted an early 2023 launch.

Roy adds that the V27 series will be quite similar to the Vivo S16, barring a few minor changes. Let's revisit the specs of the Vivo S16 to get an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Vivo V27.

Vivo S16 Series: Specifications, Features

The Vivo S16 and S16 Pro sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, while the Vivo S16e features a smaller 6.62-inch display. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz, Full HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and HDR10+ support.

Advertisement

The Vivo S16 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and a Mali G610 GPU. Additionally, it supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Meanwhile, the Vivo S16 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, Adreno 650 GPU, and supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Lastly, the S16e is equipped with the Exynos 1080 chipset, and G78 GPU, and supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Vivo S16 series includes UFS 3.1 storage and comes with Android 13 out of the box. As for the battery, the smartphones feature a 4,600mAh battery unit with support for 66W fast charging.

Moving on to the imaging capabilities, the Vivo S16 features a triple camera setup. The Vivo S16 flaunts a 64MP main camera, while the Vivo S16 Pro and S16e feature a 50MP primary camera. As for selfies, the Vivo S16 and S16 Pro sport a 50MP front camera. Meanwhile, the S16e has a 16MP selfie camera.

More VIVO News

Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

iQOO Neo 7 5G Retail Box Live Images Leak: 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display Dimensity 8200 SoC Expected

Vivo Y75 5G Vs Samsung A33 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Vivo Y21 Vs Redmi Note 11: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Vivo X90 Retail Boxes Leak Online: Flagship Android Smartphones Launching Soon?

Vivo Y55s 5G Refreshed Version With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Specifications, Price

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Display, Specs, Features, Compared

Vivo V23 5G vs Vivo V23 Pro: Sibling Rivalry

Realme 10 Pro Plus Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Design, Features, Price Compared

Vivo Y35m With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched: Specifications, Price

Vivo X90 Pro Global Variant Pops-Up On Geekbench After EEC And WPC Listings

Vivo X80 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Design, Features, Price Compared
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Vivo smartphones
Published On January 31, 2023
Read more...