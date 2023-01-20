Vivo X90 Retail Boxes Leak Online: Flagship Android Smartphones Launching Soon? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Vivo X90 series of premium Android smartphones launched in China a few weeks ago. The series comprises the standard X90, the X90 Pro, and the top-end X90 Pro+. At least two Android smartphones from this series are expected to launch outside China. A new leak has now revealed the retail packaging of the Vivo X90 and the X90 Pro. Let's look at all the available details on the global variants of these phones.

Retail Packaging Of The Vivo X90 And The X90 Pro Leak

Vivo is yet to announce the global launch of the X90, the X90 Pro. However, these devices, and the Vivo X90 Pro+, have already been launched in China. The global variants of these smartphones are rumored to have slightly different specifications and ship in a new retail box in markets outside China.

27 January pre sales! X90 Series Retail boxes



Global, 3 Feb Launch #Vivo pic.twitter.com/cWuliVZ2O4 — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) January 19, 2023

The retail boxes of the Vivo X90 and the X90 Pro have leaked online. The leaker has even claimed the phones will be up for pre-order from January 27. Vivo could launch the Vivo X90 and the X90 Pro in various markets on February 3.

Needless to mention Vivo hasn't confirmed if the X90 series will launch in India. However, as the Vivo X80 Pro and X80 5G are available in India, the Chinese brand should launch their successors in India.

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro Global Variant Specifications (Expected)

Just like their predecessors, the X90 Pro and X90 5G will be premium smartphones. Both devices share a lot of specifications but have received several upgrades compared to last year's models.

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260 X 2800 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

Both smartphones should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, which should be paired with 12GB or 16GB RAM. Buyers are expected to be offered 256GB and 512GB internal storage options.

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are expected to have different rear camera modules. The X90 could have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP portrait sensor. The global variant of the X90 Pro is rumored to have a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch camera sensor, a 50MP portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Although the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will support 120W wired fast charging, the X90 5G has a smaller 4,810mAh battery, compared to the 4870mAh battery embedded inside the X90 Pro.

Vivo has already developed and deployed the latest Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 update. Hence both smartphones should run the latest OS right out of the box. Incidentally, the Chinese variant ships with Origin OS Forest custom layer instead of Funtouch OS.

