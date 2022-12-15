Vivo X Flip Specifications and Features Leaked

Vivo is expected to launch its next foldable smartphone sometime next year. Called the Vivo X Flip, the smartphone is expected to succeed the previous Vivo X Fold+ launched in September this year. Both smartphones are expected to pack similar hardware, including the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 80W fast charging, according to a new report. However, the form factor of the Vivo X Flip will be different from the X Fold+.

As the name suggests, this is going to be a flip phone, made to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Foldable displays, as a technology, seems to have reached a tipping point with most of the popular Chinese manufacturers releasing their take on the next-generation technology, albeit on similar lines as Samsung.

Vivo X Fip to Use an Old Snapdragon SoC

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Vivo X Flip will be a vertically folding device in a flip form factor that is expected to launch soon. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the SM8475 SoC which is nothing but the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm's iteration of its flagship SoC launched this year before the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, launched this November, is based on TSMC's new 4nm manufacturing process, but this chipset will not be used on the upcoming foldable smartphone. It's likely that the phone has been in its development stages much before Qualcomm launched the latest SoC, and engineers would have required much more time to optimise the new chipset for the foldable smartphone.

Vivo X Flip May Launch in Next Two Months

Interestingly, there have not been any leaks about the features or even how the Vivo X Flip will look like. Vivo has kept a tight lid on things, but as per a report by Myfixguide, the foldable smartphone could launch in the next couple of months.

If that happens, the Vivo X Flip will join the ranks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Huawei P50 Pocket, and Motorola Moto Razr as a compact, foldable device. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been seeing record sales across the world, indicating that this form factor preferred by users looking for a compact device has seen a good uptake.