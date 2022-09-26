Vivo X Fold+ Foldable Smartphone With 50MP Quad Cameras Announced News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

As promised, the Vivo X Fold+ went official in China. This new foldable smartphone from the brand features notable highlights, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is an upgrade, as the standard Vivo X Fold uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It also comes with AMOLED panels on both displays and supports wireless fast charging.

Vivo X Fold+ comes in two storage configurations, a base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and a high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM. Both these phones are listed on the official Vivo China store for CNY 9,999 (approx. Rs. 1,15,000) and CNY 10,999 (approx. Rs. 1,25,000) respectively.

The latest Vivo foldable smartphone comes in three color options, including red, black, and blue. It will go on sale in China for the first time on September 29.

Vivo X Fold+ Specifications and Features

The Vivo X Fold+ features an 8.03-inch AMOLED interior display with a 2K+ resolution of 2160 x 1916 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel on the exterior is a smaller AMOLED display measuring 6.53 inches. It bestows an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. There is Game Mode, which boosts the touch sampling rates of these panels up to 140Hz and 240Hz respectively.

In terms of hardware, the Vivo X Fold+ equips an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC teamed up with Adreno 730 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage space. The foldable smartphone draws the power from a 4,730 mAh battery (up from 4,600 mAh on the standard variant) with support for 50W wireless fast charging and 80W wired fast charging.

For imaging, the Vivo X Fold+ adorns a Zeiss quad-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 12MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens with support for 5x optical zoom. The interior display has a 16MP selfie camera sensor while there is a sensor on the cover display as well.

The Vivo X Fold+ runs Android 12 topped with OriginOS Ocean and there are features such as facial recognition and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The connectivity aspects include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G connectivity.

