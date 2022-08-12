Vivo X Fold S With Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Tipped: New Upgrades To Check Out

Vivo has been working on its premium smartphone range, which now includes the foldable phone. The Vivo X Fold debuted earlier this year and it might soon get another variant in the coming weeks. The Vivo X Fold S has been spotted with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, book-fold design, and better fast charging speed.

Vivo X Fold S Tipped

A Weibo user spotted the new Vivo X Fold S, which is believed to be another variant of the first-gen Vivo X Fold. Looking back, the Vivo X Fold launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and aimed at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. Now, Vivo is launching the Vivo X Fold S with the upgraded processor, competing with the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The tipster's Weibo post further talks about the fast charging technology on the Vivo X Fold S. the rumor states the new Vivo foldable phone will offer 80W wired fast charging support and 50W fast wireless charging support.

We can also expect a book-fold design - just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N foldable phones. A previous leak further suggested the upcoming Vivo foldable phone will also include an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor - which would be a first for foldable phones.

Vivo X Fold S Launch: What To Expect?

Two Vivo foldable phones have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. The names of the new foldable phones were still under wraps. We can now presume one of them will be called Vivo X Fold S - likely the successor of the first-gen Vivo X Fold.

The Vivo X Fold packed many premium features when compared to the competition in the market. For instance, the first-gen Vivo foldable phone arrived with a triple-camera setup, a massive 4,600 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support, and much more.

If the Vivo X Fold S is its successor, we can expect more premium features. That said, these are mere rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt until official confirmation. We expect to hear more about the Vivo X Fold S in the coming days.

