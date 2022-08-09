Vivo Foldable Phone Leaks: Can The Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Take On Samsung, Motorola? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been working on many new devices for the global market. New devices tipped are two Vivo foldable phones, which could launch in the coming weeks. One of these is tipped to be the successor to the Vivo Fold X. Ahead of the launch, fresh leaks have given us an insight into what to expect from the upcoming foldable phone.

Vivo Foldable Phone Leaks

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed a few details of the upcoming Vivo foldable phone. The tipster states that Vivo is embedding an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for the dual screens. This also means that the in-display fingerprint sensor will arrive on both the outer and the inner screens.

This is quite impressive as most foldable phones in the market include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and even the brand's Vivo X Fold first-gen also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Apart from this information, the tipster hasn't revealed much about the upcoming Vivo foldable phone. For instance, we don't know the product name of the upcoming foldable phone from Vivo. In related news, reports claim that Vivo could launch two foldable phones.

Two Vivo Foldable Phones Incoming

Here, one of these is tipped to be the successor of the Vivo X Fold, which is the first foldable phone from the brand. The Vivo X Fold shipped with a folding design, giving users two massive displays to work on.

Presently, not much is known about the two Vivo foldable phones. Reports claim it could include the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor for both phones. To recall, the first-gen Vivo X Fold shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset so we can expect the upgrade on the upcoming foldable phones.

The Vivo X Fold was up in competition with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Oppo Find N. We can expect the upcoming successor to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 soon. Not much is known about the design of the other Vivo phone. It would be interesting to see if it would arrive in a flip design.

