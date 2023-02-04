Vivo X90 Goes Global With A Dimensity 9200 SoC, Zeiss Optics: Price, Specifications

Vivo introduced the Vivo X90 series in China back in November 2022. Now, the Vivo X90 has finally crossed the borders and is available in the global markets. The Vivo X90 packs in a powerful Dimensity series processor, a large AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, an IP64 dust/water rating, and 120W fast charging support, among other features. Let's take a detailed look at its specifications below.

Vivo X90: Features, Specifications

The Vivo X90 sports a 6.76-inch curved 10-bit AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset at its helm, which is based on a 4nm fabrication process.

The Dimensity 9200 is an octa-core processor comprising one Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.80GHz. The SoC also incorporates the ARM Immortalis-G715, which supports Ray tracing. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X90 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 12MP Sony IMX663 ultrawide shooter, and a 12MP telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. The rear cameras are Zeiss branded and also get a Zeiss T* coating on the lenses. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by a 32MP front-facing camera.

Advertisement

Some other noteworthy features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, IR, an IP64 rating, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port, among others. The device is backed by a 4810mAh battery under the hood coupled with a 120W Dual Cell FlashCharging support. It runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Vivo X90: Price, Availability

The Vivo X90 has been launched at a price tag of MYR 3,699 (approx. ₹70,000). It is offered in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black color options. Expect the Vivo X90 to make a debut in the Indian market in Q2 2023.