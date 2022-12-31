Vivo X90 Pro Global Variant Pops-Up On Geekbench After EEC And WPC Listings

The Vivo X90 series launched in China a few days ago. The premium Android smartphones in the series are currently available in China but are expected to launch in multiple international markets, including India, early next year. The global variant of the Vivo X90 Pro has now surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, which confirms the specifications and capabilities of the global variant of the Vivo smartphone. The device has also appeared in the Wireless Power Consortium and EEC databases.

Vivo X90 Pro Global Variant Appears In Multiple Online Databases

The Vivo X90 series, launched in China, comprised three models: the Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90, and Vivo X90 Pro+. As the naming suggests, the Vivo X90 Pro sits in the middle of the series. One or more of the smartphones in the Vivo X90 series should launch in international markets, including India, early next month, presumably in January 2023.

The Vivo X90 Pro global variant has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It has been tagged with the model number V2219. The premium smartphone has also been spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium and EEC databases. This confirms Vivo is racing to secure the necessary approvals for the Vivo X90 Pro in multiple countries.

The Geekbench listing of the V2219 phone indicates the device scored 1376 points in the single-core tests round and 4327 points in multi-core tests. The listing mentions the Vivo phone is powered by an octa-core processor with a 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration, with a peak speed of 3.05GHz. The phone being tested was running Android 13 OS.

Vivo X90 Pro Global Variant Specifications, Features

The octa-core SoC could be the MediaTek Dimensity 9200, which is coupled with Immortalis G715 GPU. The device being tested had 12GB RAM as the Geekbench listing indicated. It is possible Vivo could offer 12GB and 16GB RAM options. As for the internal storage, buyers are expected to be offered 256GB and 512GB options.

The Wireless Power Consortium listing indicates that the Vivo X90 Pro supports only 11W wireless charging. The Vivo X90 Pro launched in China has a 4,870 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X90 Pro global variant should feature a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The global variant of the Vivo X90 Pro should have a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture with OIS, EIS, and LED flash, a 50MP portrait sensor with f/1.6 aperture and 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Buyers can expect a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.